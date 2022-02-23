Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Andrew Romano reports on Denmark's explosion of COVID cases after it prematurely lifted public health protections. Ariana Eunjung Cha reports on the cardiac issues continuing to affect COVID patients long after their infection, while Rafael Heiss et al. study (PDF) the stark long-term effects on children's lungs. And Leah Hamilton and Pallavi Banerjee discuss the harm the pandemic has done to refugees in Canada.
- Meanwhile, Melody Schrieber examines one of the shadowy groups seeking to slash U.S. public health protections. In a pattern that's been repeated in the COVID response, Greg Rosalsky traces the U.S.' gross underinvestment in children's well-being to an ideological refusal to recognize real benefits of social programs as compared to imaginary costs. And Devah Pager et al. study how court fees serve only to ensure that the people with the least face even more burdens.
- David Williams writes that it's possible to avoid further global warming if we act to cut carbon emissions immediately, though Mia Hunt reports on the global recognition that governments are falling far short of the mark. Graham Redfern and Adam Morton report on new record lows in Antarctic ice, while Umair Irfan discusses the developing awareness that massive ice sheets in both polar regions may soon melt. And Phoebe Weston writes about new research anticipating a dangerous increase in the number and severity of wildfires in the years to come.
- Jordan Leichnitz discusses the home-grown extremism which is one of the core elements of the #FluTruxKlan, while the Anti-Defamation League finds substantial overlap in donors between the trucker convoy and the U.S.' January 6 insurrection. And Aaron Wherry comments on need to respond with both compassion and conviction.
- Seth Ackerman points out the self-serving falsehood that inflation affects real wages - particularly when it's wielded by the people seeking to cut off growth just as it's about to reach workers.
- Finally, Jeremy Appel calls out the Kenney UCP's push to import U.S.-style corporate health care to Canada.
