Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content to start your year.
- Alex McKeen discusses the implications of the more transmissible Omicron COVID variant - though contrary to the plans of your local murderclown, we shouldn't take an increased likelihood of exposure as an excuse to let a dangerous disease tear through more people than can be avoided. And Mark Gollom reports on the increasing recognition that the need for improved masks applies to children as well.
- Sheila Block highlights how we should be responding to inflation caused by specific factors by addressing those issues, not through general austerity which stands to punish people already stressed by a pandemic. And Isabella Weber points out that price controls also offer the prospect of reining in temporary inflation by targeting profiteering corporations.
- Michael Sinato reports on the increasingly active labour movement south of the border. But Robert Cribb, Kelly Bennett and Emma Jarratt remind us that the corporate sector will happily abuse workers and deny all knowledge as a primary business strategy.
- Finally, Thomas Homer-Dixon discusses the need for Canada to prepare for its own future in the shadow of a collapsing U.S. next door.
