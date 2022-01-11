On unearned compensation

One of the most striking recent developments in Saskatchewan's COVID response has been the disconnect between Scott Moe's government telling people not to get PCR tests due to their utter failure to provide them, and the Workers' Compensation Board declaring that nobody will be able to make a claim for workplace illness without one.
But let's set aside any doubt as to who figures to benefit from that policy by remembering what happens when the Workers' Compensation system finds itself with a surplus under the Saskatchewan Party .
To wit: employers get a windfall to the exclusion of workers. But there is one exception: public employers, who see any reward for safe workplaces siphoned off into the province's general revenue.
So if Moe is successful in preventing people from being able to establish that COVID-related disabilities arose at work, the likely result is...for the funding intended to support workers in exactly these types of situations to be diverted to the Saskatchewan Party's corporate donors.
Though to be fair, anybody who can't wait a full day for one of the insufficient number of tests available through the public health care system always has another option: paying another Saskatchewan Party donor to get one. Because we're all in this together.
No comments:
Post a Comment