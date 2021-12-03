Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Philip Bump discusses how partisan resistance to public health measures is making it harder for the U.S. to count on vaccinations to limit the spread of COVID-19. And Connor O'Donovan reports on how Saskatchewan's health care system is drowning under chronic short-staffing which has only been exacerbated by the Moe government's catering to anti-vaxxers, while Alexander Quon looks at the nine-figure budgetary cost of the additional health care needed during the fourth wave.
- Meanwhile, Danny Dorling offers his take on what "normal" might look like in the wake of COVID-19, and how long it may take to get there.
- Jeffrey Jones rightly argues that the oil industry's windfall from a temporary increase in prices should be directed toward cleaning up its messes. But Amanda Stephenson reports on the continued refusal by the UCP to ensure that environmental damage is cleaned up either in a reasonable time frame, or using the proceeds of the current boom.
- Barry Saxifrage discusses how Canada is actually going backwards in any effort to electrify transportation. Alex Ballingall reports that the Libs are once again stalling in the development of an overall plan to meet our climate commitments. And Emma Newburger reports on John Kerry's laughable claim that the work of averting climate breakdown can be left to the same private sector which has misled the public for decades in order to keep spewing pollution without consequences.
- Al Jazeera reports on the devastating effects of air pollution in Delhi, requiring the shutdown of schools and all kinds of other activity. And Jim Robbins points out the unprecedented wildfires and high temperatures surfacing in the U.S.' prairies.
- Finally, Jon Horler highlights how business lobbyists are disproportionately represented in Canadian media. And while the information we receive consists increasingly of corporate PR, Per Axbom discusses how algorithms serve to deprive people of needed services in the name of efficiency.
