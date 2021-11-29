But that doesn't mean anybody should be surprised. After all, the Moe government has made clear that its fanatical devotion to fossil fuel extraction at all costs extends even to allowing other provinces to dump their coal runoff into Saskatchewan's primary water sources - just as long as they follow the same standards the Sask Party is actively undermining.
All for ourselves, and nothing for other people, seems, in every age of the world, to have been the vile maxim of the masters of mankind.
Monday, November 29, 2021
On toxic preferences
From the standpoint of any reasonable observer, there's reason for outrage that Saskatchewan is one of the provinces pushing to undermine federal standards for water pollution from coal mines - especially when the argument being made is that regulations should allow for a certain amount of selenium to be released as a matter of expectation, rather than evaluating whether water is actually safe.
Posted by Greg Fingas at 3:18 p.m.
Labels: coal, environment, pollution, sask party, scott moe, warren kaeding, water
