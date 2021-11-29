Monday, November 29, 2021

On toxic preferences

From the standpoint of any reasonable observer, there's reason for outrage that Saskatchewan is one of the provinces pushing to undermine federal standards for water pollution from coal mines - especially when the argument being made is that regulations should allow for a certain amount of selenium to be released as a matter of expectation, rather than evaluating whether water is actually safe. 

But that doesn't mean anybody should be surprised. After all, the Moe government has made clear that its fanatical devotion to fossil fuel extraction at all costs extends even to allowing other provinces to dump their coal runoff into Saskatchewan's primary water sources - just as long as they follow the same standards the Sask Party is actively undermining.
