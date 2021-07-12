On mood disorders

Summer is the time for reruns. And when your local political columnist keeps repeating the same patently false assertions about public opinion in the face of actual evidence, well...
How actual people (PDF) see the need for continued public health rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
Do you think governments should lift all restrictions related to COVID-19 right now? Yes 24% / No 69% / Don't Know 6% (Canada); Yes 33% / No 58% / Don't Know 9% (SK/MB)
How Murray Mandryk spins the public's mindset where it means giving Scott Moe an excuse to put us all at risk:
“After 485 days of the government telling you how to live your life, all those restrictions are coming to an end,” Moe said. “Outside of war time, I don’t think a government has asked so much.”
One gets it. It was a message reflective of his government’s philosophy, its general approach to this COVID-19 fight and — quite frankly — the mood of the province right now.
And as a consequence, the type of gross disregard for the health and well-being of others that's being legitimized as the basis for public health policy:
“The pandemic is (expletive) done! It’s over,” he said. “I don’t give a (expletive) about your variants. I don’t give a (expletive) about your Delta variant. I don’t give a (expletive) about your tetra variant (not a real variant). All the variants can (expletives).”
Needless to say, Scott Moe has found a future cabinet candidate, and Mandryk a "man in the street" whose destructive whims will be taken as more representative of the province than any plausible polling data. And when more people die as a result...that's the price of putting anti-government talking points over actual governance.
