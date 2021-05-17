Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Both Apoorva Mandavilli and Sara Mojtehedzadeh highlight how a failure to ensure air quality in workplaces to limit aerosol transmission has been one of the main causes of COVID-19 spread within communities. And Noah Smith rightly recognizes that one of the lessons we should draw from the pandemic is to use masks to prevent the spread of infectious diseases generally, while Gabriel Favreau draws on a principle of looking out for our neighbours as an important reason to work together in fighting the coronavirus.
- Meanwhile, Ziyad Al-Aly, Yan Xie and Benjamin Bowe study the risks after a person's initial exposure to COVID - including a substantial increased risk of death for at least six months even for people who never require hospitalization for their initial symptoms.
- Shree Paradkar calls out the Libs' appalling choice to prioritize intellectual property monopolies (over vaccines developed through public funding) over any attempt to ensure vaccination is possible for any but the wealthiest countries. And the Canadian Press reports on the doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine sitting unused in freezers rather than being deployed either in Canada or elsewhere.
- Canadians for Tax Fairness documents how Canada's largest companies profited off of tax breaks and public supports through the pandemic. And David Sirota points out how the corporate lobbyists demanding that governments slash social programs and drive down wages and working conditions for workers generally enjoy lives of luxury themselves.
- Finally, David Moscrop makes the case for a publicly owned and operated bus line to replace (and indeed expand on) the transportation service lost as Greyhound and other private providers have abandoned the field.
