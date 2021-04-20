Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.

- Matt Gurney discusses the complete lack of leadership which has led to catastrophic public health results in Ontario, while Haley Steinberg talks to Andrew Morris about the Ford PCs' utter disregard for evidence-based recommendations to limit the spread of COVID-19. Davide Mastracci bluntly observes that Ford and his ilk can only be described as mass social murderers. Alexander Quon traces the connection between the ill-advised relaxation of public health rules and the spread of COVID variants in Saskatchewan. And Murray Mandryk recognizes the complete disconnect between the Saskatchewan Party's spin about the pandemic, and the crisis facing Saskatchewan's health care system and the people whose survival depends on it.

- Kelly Geraldine Malone reports on the growing calls to prioritize Saskatchewan teachers for vaccination - particularly after the death of Victor Thunderchild. And Leslie Boehm and Greg Marchildon make the case for Canada to develop its own domestic vaccine-making capability.

- Brendan Kennedy writes about the obvious connection between the increased concentration of wealth in the course of a pandemic, and the growing calls for a wealth tax to ensure that newly-generated riches serve the public good. And Melvin Krauss theorizes that the U.S. and France may be able to pave the way for international agreement on both a global corporate tax, and taxes on big tech.

- Finally, David Macdonald highlights how some of the lessons we've learned from the coronavirus pandemic have been reflected in the federal budget released this week. Sean Speer writes that the budget offers an important indication that progressives are winning the battle of ideas in Canada, while Aaron Wherry agrees that it reflects a break with neoliberal orthodoxy. And Jim Stanford writes that the long-delayed announcement of a national child care plan will produce far greater economic impacts than assumed (at least as long as the federal government follows through with it).
Posted by Greg Fingas at 11:26 a.m.
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)