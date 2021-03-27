Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Julia Wong reports on the building third wave of COVID-19 in Alberta. And Ricardo Tranjan examines how little the Ford PCs actually put into the education system to address the additional demands created by a pandemic.
- Dana Nuccitelli discusses new research showing that a transition to a low carbon emission economy would generate substantial economic growth for the U.S. And Jakob Kapeller, Rafael Wildauer and Stuart Leitch discuss how a wealth tax can help to fund a fair and clean recovery.
- Alexander Panetta reports
that even the U.S.' main oil lobby group is accepting the need for
carbon pricing while Canada's conservative premiers either refuse to
plan for them, or scheme to turn it into a subsidy for additional
emissions. And Bob Weber reports on the use of the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to stop enforcing environmental standards - with Jason Kenney's Alberta predictably ranking as the worst offender.
- But Drew Anderson writes that the UCP is on shaky ground after falsely assuming that Alberta's general public would be as willing to be told lies as Kenney is to dispense them.
- Finally, Adam King highlights the need for workers who don't have the protection of a union in their workplace to nonetheless have more of a say in the terms and conditions of their employment.
