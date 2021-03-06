Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- David Graeber wrote (just before his death) about the need to do more than default back to an unacceptable "normal" once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.
- Arthur White-Crummey and Lynn Giebrecht have been writing a series of stories on the longstanding lack of regard for residents and workers in Saskatchewan's long-term care homes, while Dylan Scott notes that the U.S. has matched Canada's pattern in seeing more and worse COVID outbreaks in for-profit facilities. And Bryn Levy reports on the push for stronger protection at the Prairie Pride meat-packing plant where an outbreak was hidden from the union as well as the public.
- Brennan Strndberg-Salmon makes the case to give young people the chance to vote in elections which will shape their future.
- Dianne Buckner reports on the movement to challenge payday lending which traps people in cycles of debt.
- Stephen Leahy examines the potential for the world to shift to 100% renewable energy by 2030.
- And finally, Emma McIntosh reports on the Peter Bryce Prize for whistleblowing rightly awarded to John O'Connor for his work calling attention to cancer around Alberta's tar sands in the face of suppression from industry and governments.
