Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Karl Leffme interviews Jake Lytle about the movement to unionize marijuana-related work in Chicago. And Jay Greene and Eli Rosernberg report
on an all-too-rare expression of support for unionization by Joe Biden
in the wake of Amazon's attempt to bully and bribe workers out of
pursuing collective bargaining.
- Andrew Meijers highlights how changes in Atlantic ocean currents may exacerbate the extreme weather expected as part of a climate breakdown.
- Meanwhile, Helen Caldicott points out how nuclear power is neither practical from a cost standpoint, nor desirable from an environmental one. And QMI reports on Quebec Solidaire's effort to convert golf courses into public green space.
No comments:
Post a Comment