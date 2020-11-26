Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Raj Chetty, John Friedman, Nathaniel Hendren and Michael Stepner study a myriad of issues about COVID-19 and its public reaction - with a focus on how social insurance relieving against the effect of closures has accomplished far more (both for well-being and for economic indicators) than attempts to force businesses to stay open. And Brad DeLong points out the folly of austerity even under normal conditions - and its particular danger in a time of crisis.
- Adam Miller and Amina Zafar discuss the lessons that we should be taking from the Canadian provinces which have best controlled the coronavirus. Laura Glowacki highlights the role that indoor air plays in the community spread of COVID-19. And Zoe Hyde writes that there's little evidence to suggest a lower level of infection or transmission among children as opposed to adults.
- David Hughes highlights the factors which make the TMX pipeline an absolutely useless endeavour at this point. And Mia Rabson reports on the Canada Energy Regulator's conclusion that the same applies to Keystone XL.
- Meanwhile, Simon Enoch weighs in on Saskatchewan's pitiful placement as the least energy-efficient Canadian province.
- Finally, Jonathan Watts discusses the rise of land inequality among farm operations around the globe. And Marc Montgomery points out how that phenomenon is playing out in Canada's prairie provinces.
