Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Lauren Dobson-Hughes discusses how we're paying the price for the failure of governments to protect their citizens from the collective action problem of a pandemic. And Shawn Moen points out how COVID-19 has exposed many people to multiple underlying crises which need to be reckoned with.
- Meanwhile, Gregory Beatty notes that the CERB has reminded us both of the value of an easily-accessible basic income, and the risks of assuming that a cash payout will be sufficient to address a broad range of social needs. And Bonnie Allen reports on the people now unable to pay rent due to the Moe government's decision to punt them off of provincial assistance without making any plans to restore benefits when the CERB came to an end.
- Abacus Data is the latest pollster to find a strong majority of Canadians (of all party preferences) in favour of a wealth tax.
- Darrin Qualman, Annette Aurélie Desmarais, André Magnan and Mengistu Wendimu examine how concentration and inequality among prairie farms are affecting both the agricultural sector, and the structure of rural life. And Kanahus Manuel and Naomi Klein discuss the "land back" movement to restore unceded territory to Indigenous control.
- Finally, Alex Ballingall reports on the prospect that federal child care funding might soon be attached to national standards - though it's a thorough indictment of decades of Lib promises that they've never bothered to reach that step before.
No comments:
Post a Comment