Wednesday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Scott Schmidt writes that it's inevitable that a government (like the UCP) which sees cruelty as the point of governance will reflect that attitude in its actions.
- Kate Aronoff points out
the destructive alliance between corporate Republicans and the likes of
QAnon to spread anti-science conspiracy theories. And Zack Colman and
Alex Guillen write
about the massive greenhouse gas emission increases to be expected
based on Donald Trump's destruction of the environmental regulatory
state.
- Patrick Greenfield reports on a new UN study showing that humanity is falling short of every single biodiversity target agreed to in Aichi, Japan 2010.
- Mike Clancy discusses
the importance of ensuring health and safety in the workplace as the UK
Cons systematically undermine any enforcement of safety standards.
- Finally, George Monbiot discusses how Extinction Rebellion is providing a desperately-needed example of how participatory democracy can work.
