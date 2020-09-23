Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Wednesday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.

- Scott Schmidt writes that it's inevitable that a government (like the UCP) which sees cruelty as the point of governance will reflect that attitude in its actions.

- Kate Aronoff points out the destructive alliance between corporate Republicans and the likes of QAnon to spread anti-science conspiracy theories. And Zack Colman and Alex Guillen write about the massive greenhouse gas emission increases to be expected based on Donald Trump's destruction of the environmental regulatory state.

- Patrick Greenfield reports on a new UN study showing that humanity is falling short of every single biodiversity target agreed to in Aichi, Japan 2010.

- Mike Clancy discusses the importance of ensuring health and safety in the workplace as the UK Cons systematically undermine any enforcement of safety standards.

- CTV News reports on the call by the Saskatchewan Medical Association for people to wear masks to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Wency Leung reports on the growing recognition that strokes may be the first symptom of COVID-19 visible in younger patients. And Rebecca Renner writes that while it's true that millennials are contributing to the spread of COVID-19, that reality is the result of the expectation they'll put themselves at risk at work rather than any personal irresponsibility.

- Finally, George Monbiot discusses how Extinction Rebellion is providing a desperately-needed example of how participatory democracy can work.

