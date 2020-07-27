Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Zach Carter highlights how jurisdictions whose governments have rushed to reopen businesses in the wake of COVID-19 have been rewarded with nothing other than mass death. And Peter Hartcher calls out Australia's for right-wing government for lacking any plan for a recovery.
- Meanwhile, Jeff Gailus warns Alberta about the horrendous odds facing Jason Kenney's bet on continued fossil fuel development with no regard for either environmental impacts or superior alternatives. And Jason Warick points out some of the more glaring problems with Scott Moe's choice to focus on an out-of-date irrigation plan rather than the economy of the 21st century.
- Jesse Brown looks into the question of what WE Charity actually does in its supposed core area of international development - and finds much less than would be suggested by its prominence. And PressProgress reports that Moe's contract with WE for educational services doesn't appear to have been known to the people working in Saskatchewan's education system.
- Daniel Xie discusses how the revelation that police put Shannon Phillips under surveillance for doing her job as environment minister fits into the history of the security state spying on progressive leaders in Canada.
- Finally, Rebecca Traister writes about the joint effort of Republican politicians and the corporate media to dismiss Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other women who dare to call out abuse by their male counterparts.
No comments:
Post a Comment