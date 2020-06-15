Monday Afternoon Links

Assorted content to start your week.
- Jonathan Watts reports on new research showing that even existing worst-case scenarios may underestimate the severity of the climate crisis. Anna Kanduth and Justin Leroux write about the need to start developing policy based on carbon stocks or budgets, rather than single-year flows which push action out into the future. Mitchell Beer interviews Seth Klein about the strong public support for a transition to a clean economy, even as politicians drag their heels. And Jessica Corbett writes that strong climate policy is even more popular when it's linked to improved social justice and decreased inequality.
- Rod Nickel and Jeff Lewis report on tar sands operators who are using the pandemic as excuse to stop funding emission reductions, ensuring that they continue spewing carbon pollution.
- Kelly Grant, Les Perreaux and Caroline Alphonso examine the effect of physical distancing on children, while Dakshana Bascaramurty points out how unequal access to recreation has made the pandemic far more traumatic for children already facing structural disadvantages. And Nicholas Kristof examines how countries led by women are doing far better in combating COVID-19.
- Kyle Wiggers takes note of research showing systematic racial biases in the pricing of Uber, Lyft and other ride-share apps. And Michaelle Jean writes about the racism which imposes burdens on Black Canadians.
- Teresa Wright reports on the growing pressure on Justin Trudeau to finally keep his promise to revoke the discriminatory ban on blood donations by gay and bisexual men.
- Finally, Campbell Clark questions how the RCMP had the gall to claim that a videotaped, violent assault on Chief Allan Adam should be swept under the rug.
