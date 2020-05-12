Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Jim Stanford highlights the drastic difference between Canada's already-high official unemployment rate, and the much higher level of loss of work. And Aaron Wherry discusses how the workers with the least are bearing the greatest risks arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Jean Twenge examines the damage the coronavirus crisis has caused to mental health - particularly for parents. And Gilbert Ngabo reports on the extreme precarity facing one lower-income family.
- Michael Rachlis argues that long-term care facilities should be built as communities rather than warehouses for their residents. And Gary Mason makes the case to bring seniors' care under the Canada Health Act.
- Gary Stevenson points out how the rich were able to consolidate their wealth and control in the wake of the 2008 crash - and warns us not to it that happen again.
- Alex Hemingway summarizes why we shouldn't let deficit or debt scolds get in the way of investing in relief and recovery from COVID-19. And Nesrine Malik notes that a combination of austerity and corporatism explains why the coronavirus has been particularly destructive in the U.S. and the UK.
- Finally, PressProgress examines the destructive protests aimed at Vancouver health care workers and facilities. And Andrea Huncar reports that Edmonton's police are being warned about far-right extremists emboldened by the lack of any response to their threats of violence.
