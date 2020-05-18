Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Martin Birt writes that we can never again ignore the importance and value of the people performing essential work. And Jennifer Keesmat argues that the patterns of life made necessary by the coronavirus point the way toward a far greater focus on building liveable neighbourhoods.
- John Stapleton highlights how many provinces are using the CERB and other COVID-19 benefits to reduce their own contribution to public health and welfare.
- Jonathan Freedland points out how authoritarians around the globe are using the coronavirus as an excuse to tighten their stranglehold on power.
- Christian Favreau discusses how the NDP has served as the effective opposition (in multiple sense of the word) to ensure people haven't been left behind in coronavirus relief measures. And Premila D'Sa reports on Charlie Angus' justified criticism of the Libs handing control over the distribution of vital public health supplies to Amazon.
- Scott Larson reports on how COVID-19 is exposing and exacerbating racism in Saskatchewan.
- Finally, Max Fawcett writes
that Norway's disinvestment from the oil sands is just the latest
indication that it's long past time for Alberta to stop denying both the
climate crisis and its impact on investment decisions.
