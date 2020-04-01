Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Michael Valpy and Frank Graves take a look at public opinion in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, and conclude that Canadians are rightly eager to see our leaders do whatever is necessary to ensure our survival and health. And Laila Yuile notes
that the failure to act quickly and strongly enough is far from a new one - as many of the difficulties
we're facing in responding to COVID-19 were studied then ignored in the
wake of the SARS outbreak.
- Leigh Phillips and Michal Rozworski discuss how the pandemic shows the importance of central planning toward the public good.
- Sheila Block and Simran Dhunna argue that we need to be doing far more to protect the frontline workers providing us with the essentials of life in a public health emergency. And Steven Greenhouse reports on the workers taking matters into their own hands by walking off the job to ensure their health and safety are respected by employers.
- Meanwhile, Toby Sanger points out some of the risks involved in the federal government's wage subsidy program.
- Karen Howlett reports on the provinces which are setting up temporary hospitals to deal with the rise of COVID-19. Drew Anderson reports on Alberta's stunning refusal to allow people in need of housing to have even a modicum of privacy, deliberately choosing convention centres over hotels in the midst of a contagious disease crisis. And Zak Vescera reports on the insufficiency of the Saskatchewan Party's belated response to the need for secure housing and incomes.
- Finally, Annie Lowrey makes the case for governments to provide income using a helicopter drop model, rather than delaying and restricting needed support when people can't afford to wait.
