Friday Afternoon Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Paul Wells highlights the futility in telling people to stay home when they lack a home to stay in. And Robyn Urback discusses the simple test of character involved in the choice of some leaders to abandon people at sea.
- Megan Linton discusses how neoliberal health care treats people as disposable. The Star's editorial board points out how we're currently sending our health care workers to war without adequate equipment, while Catharine Tunney reports
on the federal government's recognition only after the fact that it
didn't have sufficient personal protective equipment. And Jane Philpott comments on the need to protect the health workers working to care for people through the course of the pandemic.
- Michael Enright interviews Hugh Segal about the prospect of a basic income - and the extra value it would carry in a crisis (particularly as the federal government makes excuses about lacking information to distribute even the barest of benefits to people who need them). And Mark Blyth points out how the U.S.' debt-driven economy with few social supports or shock absorbers makes it particularly vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Madison Hoff notes that a shutdown is calling needed attention to the U.S.' obsession with work over welfare.
- Owen Jones writes
about the need to fight to ensure the new world which emerges from
COVID-19 is actually an improvement on the one that's allowed it to
cause so much damage. And Dorothee Benz takes note of the corporate media focused primarily on profits rather than lives.
- Finally, Ian Welsh offers a needed warning against the impulse to rally around bad leaders in a time of crisis.
No comments:
Post a Comment