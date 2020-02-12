Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Jeff Spross calls out the absurdity of gutting protections for health and safety in the name of "regulatory certainty" - particularly when that really only means businesses know they can get away with as much damage on the public as they can inflict.
- Alice O'Keeffe writes about the importance of child care to set children and families up with opportunities to succeed. And CBC News reports on Don Davies' bill to finally introduce a national school nutrition program.
- Hilary Agro makes the case for drug legalization to avoid maximizing the harm from drug use.
- Ellen Barry writes
about the growing number of municipalities looking at free transit as a
means of building a safer, more affordable and more environmentally
friendly city. And Jolson Lim points out that Canadian mayors are pushing for dedicated transit funding as part of the federal budget.
- Finally, Paul Krugman offers a reminder of the Republicans' hypocrisy over deficits - which of course applies equally in Canada as right-wing governments gut public services to only partially paper over the holes they've created in budgets with reckless giveaways to the corporate sector.
