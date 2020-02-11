Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Fiona Harvey writes about the perfect storm of environmental crises leaving us at risk of societal collapse. And Tim Flannery calls out the deception and denial from Australia's government after it has contributed to setting its own country ablaze.
- Mark Olalde and Ryan Menezes report
on California's old and abandoned wells - signalling that the problem
of the public being forced to foot the bill for the exploitation of oil
resources goes far beyond Alberta.
- Steve Lambert notes
that Scott Moe's scheme to ship oil through Manitoba has been suggested
- and rejected - before. Vassy Kapelos and John Paul Tasker report on the latest estimates showing the cost of Trans Mountain to be ballooning. And Cameron Fenton makes the case against approval for the Teck Frontier tar sands mine.
- PressProgress points out
the unwillingness of Public Safety Canada, CSIS and the RCMP to
properly label far-right extremism and terrorism. And Andrew Nikiforuk laments
the choice of colonialism over reconciliation as both the B.C. and
federal governments push a natural gas pipeline on unceded Wet’suwet’en
land.
- Finally, Emily Needham reports
on Scott Banda's choice to ally himself and the Co-op system with
bigots and white nationalists in order to attack the workers who have
made his corporation massive profits. And David Climenhaga examines Jason Kenney's propaganda network which is now being turned against health care workers.
