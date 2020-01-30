Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Kate Andrias notes that governments can ensure better jobs for everybody by fostering collective bargaining strength.
- John Favini writes that cooperation is deeply embedded in our biology - contrary to the spin that we naturally seek and require competition.
- Marc Edelman points out how the U.S.' laissez-faire governance has left rural areas in desperate need of development. And Mitchell Anderson writes that Jason Kenney has abandoned rural Alberta by imposing provincial funding cuts, strongarming municipalities into additional policing costs, and telling them never to expect to recover hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes and fees left unpaid by the oil sector.
- Louise Bradley discusses the importance of investing in mental health - and not only through corporate promotional campaigns. And Trish Hennessy offers her take as to how we should discuss the social determinants of mental health.
- Finally, Bill Curry reports that Canada's federal capacity to invest in people has been cut down by more than a billion dollars per year due to additional costs from the Libs' tax baubles.
