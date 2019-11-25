Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Andrew MacLeod discusses
how an anti-worker campaign at the Mountain Equipment Co-op
demonstrates the need for employees to be able to bargain collectively
without being subject to employer interference.
- Linda McQuaig writes
about Doug Ford's plans to slash what's already Canada's lowest level
of per-capita health care spending. And Katie Pedersen, Melissa Mancini
and David Common report
on the use of "trespass orders" by private care homes to prevent
relatives from documenting or raising concerns about how seniors in care
are being treated.
- Eric Reguly discusses how Denmark offers a role model in shifting from reliance on dirty energy to a sustainable economy. And Emma Jackson and Ian Hussey note that Alberta's phasing out of coal power also offers some valuable lessons.
- Finally, Alan MacLeod highlights the refusal of the corporate media to call out the fascist coup in Bolivia for what it is. And Doug Cuthand points out how the exile (and threat of politically-motivated prosecution) of Evo Morales fits into the wider repression of Indigenous peoples in South and Central America.
