Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- The Initiative on Global Markets finds substantial agreement among economists that inequality poses a threat to democracy. And Paul Krugman writes about the concerted efforts of corporate-funded Republicans to undermine the successes of California and other states implementing progressive policies.
- Andray Domise discusses the white supremacist roots of blackface and other means of dehumanizing minorities. Ritika Goel lists a few of the major instances of continued systemic racism in Canada. Sarmishta Subramanian points out the need for acknowledgements of racism to give rise to genuine change. And Jolson Lim notes that the NDP is the only party whose platform includes plans to deal with that ongoing discrimination.
- Martin Lukacs highlights
how reconciliation with Indigenous people is just one of the areas in
which Justin Trudeau's flashy photo ops have been followed by no
substance whatsoever. And Jorge Barrera reports
that Trudeau is ducking questions about whether he'll bother to comply
with the rulings of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ordering an end
to discrimination against First Nations children.
- Finally, Damian Carrington points out the role that re-wilding can play in repairing our natural environment. Jennifer Wells examines the feasibility of a publicly-owned push toward building electric vehicles at the Oshawa GM plant which is otherwise set to shut down. And UK Labour has announced its plan to make loans for electric vehicles interest-free.
Invest with 200$ and get a returns of 5,000$ within seven business working days.ReplyDelete
Why wasting your precious time online looking for a loan? When there is an opportunity for you to invest with 200$ and get a returns of 5,000$ within seven business working days. Contact us now for more information if interested on how you can earn big with just little amount. This is all about investing into Crude Oil and Gas Business.
Email: investmoneyoilgas@gmail.com