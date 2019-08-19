Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Tom Parkin talks to Toby Sanger about the utter failure of corporate tax cuts to produce anything other than concentrated wealth and increased inequality.
- Steven Greenhouse offers suggestions both as to how governments can level the playing field between workers and employers to reduce inequality, and how workers can have a voice even before those structural fixes are made.
- Alan Freeman examines the dangers associated with the Boeing 737 Max as a prime example of the consequences of deregulation.
- Robert Benzie reports that groups helping people with disabilities in Ontario are the latest to find out that Doug Ford isn't prepared to provide the funding needed to perform their work. And the Canadian Press reports that the same municipal cuts which were hastily reversed due to their devastating effect on communities are now set to be imposed again beginning in 2020.
- Martin Regg Cohn points out the absurdity of Ford ordering gas stations to display political propaganda.
- Finally, James Cairns writes about the selective nature of right-wing "free speech" messaging - which is in fact designed to do nothing but silence anybody other than their own reactionary movement.
No comments:
Post a Comment