New column day

Here, pointing out how Drawdown's list of emission reductions which are possible based on peer-reviewed research into current technology (which received recent attention thanks to a CNN quiz and Vox update) only makes all the more clear the political divide on climate change.
For further reading...
- Bill McKibben highlights the need for urgent climate action. And Merritt Turetsky discusses the chain reaction of further carbon releases set off by melting permafrost.
- Akshat Rathi discusses how Extinction Rebellion succeeded in attracting attention and forcing action - including the UK's parliamentary declaration of a climate emergency.
- Aaron Wherry writes that Canada's political debate on climate change is stuck for the moment.
- And for those interested in participating in Regina's School Strike for Climate tomorrow, the event page is here.
