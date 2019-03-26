Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Isabel Sawhill and Christopher Pulliam discuss the gap between a U.S. populace which wants to see more progressive taxes to fund improved social programs, and a political class blocking any progress. And PressProgress offers a reminder that Canada too has relatively low social spending despite the strong public demand for more.
- Meanwhile, Laurie Monsebraaten reports on the end of Ontario's basic income pilot at the hands of Doug Ford - though it's noting that even at as the regular payments stop, recipients are rightly setting themselves up with somewhat more of a cushion for the future than they'd have had otherwise.
- Gaby Hinsliff writes about the intolerable exclusion being set up by UK developers setting up playgrounds to prevent access by children living in social housing.
- Guillaume Paris, Pierre-Henri Blard and Étienne Deloule discuss how the burning of fossil fuels has radically altered the Earth's climate in just a century and a half. And Eric Holthaus writes about the catastrophic flooding in Mozambique caused by Cyclone Idai which may represent the single largest humanitarian loss to date from our ongoing climate breakdown.
- Finally, Tom Parkin makes the point that Justin Trudeau's enablers are doing him no favors by pretending he can keep concealing the truth about the SNC-Lavalin scandal.
