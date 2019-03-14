Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Eugene Lang takes note of the connection between rising populist anger and stagnant or falling wages for far too many people. And Chloe Rockarts writes about Jason Kenney's plans to make matters even worse in Alberta by declaring war on workers.
- Both Drew Kann and Stephen Leahy
discuss new research showing how our window to meaningfully avoid
extreme climate breakdown is closing - and how we need to mobilize all
the resources we can to preserve a habitable planet. Hadrian Mertins-Kirkwood discusses the final report from Canada's Just Transition Task Force which recognizes the need for a shift toward cleaner energy with support for the workers currently relying on unsustainable employment.
- Canadians for Tax Fairness offer a modest set of budget priorities which would result in increased revenue and reduced inequality.
- PressProgress highlights the Canadian Federation of Nurses' Unions' case study in corporate influence outweighing the public interest, as the Libs are allowing pharmaceutical giants to dictate the terms of any prescription drug policy.
- Finally, Don Pittis writes about the growing movement to enforce anti-trust law against tech monopolists. Ole Hendrickson offers
some suggestions to counter the corporate capture of public
institutions - including by setting up inclusive and transparent
decision-making structures to reduce the effect of back-room lobbying. And Laurie Macfarlane reminds us that we're already in a planned economy - meaning that our most important decision is whether to allow the wealthy to be the only ones with authority to make the plans which determine our collective future.
No comments:
Post a Comment