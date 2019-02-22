Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Jemima Kelly highlights the massive amounts of revenue lost to tax evasion and tax avoidance in the EU - while pointing out the importance of recognizing the larger scale of the former. And PIPSC makes the case for e-commerce titans to pay their fair share in taxes while profiting from their Canadian customer base.
- Brian Merchant examines how tech giants are automating expanded fossil fuel production, exacerbating both the climate crisis and the exodus of resource-sector employment. And George Monbiot discusses how to boost the efforts of the young activists leading the way toward long-delayed action to avert a climate breakdown.
- Bob Bell warns of the most recent push toward privatizing and corporatizing health care in Canada. Sherri Brown calls out the Ford PCs' callous treatment of children with autism in Ontario. Keith Gerein points out how Jason Kenney's plans to undermine public health care in Alberta are based on obviously false assumptions. But David Climenhaga wonders whether voters will be mollified enough by a meaningless headline phrase to let Kenney wreak havoc.
- David Armstrong exposes Purdue Pharma's deceptive marketing of OxyContin.
- Finally, PressProgress takes a look at the threats and broken promises underlying the United We Roll protest. And Nora Loreto warns of the dangers of a xenophobic group which has managed to unite right-wing politicians even if it looks to have been an utter flop within the general public.
