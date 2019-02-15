Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- The Courage Coalition makes the case for Canada to pursue a Green New Deal of its own. And Hadrian Mertins-Kirkwood points out the intergenerational harm of leaving climate breakdown to continue unabated, while Alastair Sharp reports on a new paper as to the problem with oil companies rewarding executives for unsustainable fossil fuel dependence.
- Meanwhile, James MacLean sees the Saskatchewan Party's just-concluded carbon tax reference as a prime example of the problems with trying to use posturing in court as a substitute for reasonable policy-making.
- Laura Stampler reports that in the midst of its attempt to turn a new corporate headquarters into a reality TV show, Amazon is paying precisely zero in U.S. federal taxes. And Bryce Covert argues that other cities should follow New York's lead in rejecting corporate giveaways at the expense of the common good.
- But sadly, Tom Parkin writes that the Libs' willingness to sell out the rule of law for the benefit of SNC-Lavalin shows Canada is far from the mark. And Andrew Coyne comments on how Lib backbenchers used their committee votes to prevent any meaningful investigation.
- Finally, Hillary Hoffower and Andy Kiersz report on the yawning gap between the U.S.' minimum wage and the cost of housing. And PressProgress documents how Jason Kenney plans to make it even more difficult for Alberta workers to make a living, while Ariel Fournier reports on the particularly pernicious effects of artificially low minimum wages for young workers.
No comments:
Post a Comment