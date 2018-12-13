New column day

Here, on the outside interference becoming the norm in elections everywhere - and the Saskatchewan Party's choice to avoid even the slightest steps to ensure that provincial elections are centered on citizens rather than corporate messaging.
For further reading...
- I've previously written about the need to address the dangers of corporate money in Saskatchewan politics.
- Graeme Gordon and Jonathan Goldsbie reported on the funding behind the Ontario Proud astroturf operation, while PressProgress has previously pointed out its corporate fund-raising pitch.
- And finally, Stuart Thomson reports on the House of Commons ethics committee's hearings into election integrity. And Carl Meyer notes that Ontario Proud left MPs with plenty of unanswered questions.
