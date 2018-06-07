Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Kenan Malik reminds us of the ongoing importance of unions in fighting for fairness and equality. Frank Witsil reports on a push to rebuild labour strength in the service sector in the U.S, while Cole Stangler points out that U.S. youth have a significantly more favourable view of unions than of corporations. But Molly Gott and Derek Seidman document the attempt by the Republicans and their backers to undermine the strength of any public-sector education system and the teachers who work within it.
- Sam Pizzigati suggests using public purchasing power to encourage fairness within corporations as a way to rein in income inequality. And Philip Mattera studies (PDF) the systematic theft of wages by U.S. employers.
- Scott Santens discusses the potential for a basic income to spur creativity and innovation by reducing the downside of personal risk-taking.
- Anne Casselman comments that environmental disaster is becoming increasingly common due to a lack of climate change action and preparedness.
- Finally, Tera Hunter examines the U.S.' long history of child-snatching - which again remains an ongoing problem in Canada as well.
