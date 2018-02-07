Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Ed Finn reminds us that Canada has ample resources to bring about positive social change - just as long as we start taxing the wealthy fairly, including by collecting taxes owed on money currently being stashed offshore.
- Pierre Fortin reviews
the effects of Quebec's universal affordable child care program - and
the reality that providing a similarly popular and effective program
throughout Canada could similarly represent a net positive for public
budgets (as well as a social benefit).
- Richard Partington examines the UK's growing inequality in the lead up to its Brexit vote. And Leonardo Bursztyn, Bruno Ferman, Stefano Fiorin, Martin Kanz and Gautam Rao study (PDF) the connection between a desire for status goods such as platinum credit cards, and a lack of self-esteem.
- Celine McNicholas, Heidi Shierholz and Marni von Wilpert discuss the new dangers to Americans after a year of Donald Trump's deregulation.
- Finally, Doug Cuthand comments on the clash between the Gerald Stanley murder trial and First Nations traditions, as well as the lack of representation on a jury where all Indigenous people were summarily excluded. And Murray Mandryk offers a reminder that there was only one victim in the shooting.
