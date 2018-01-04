New column day

Here, on the still-growing gap between the income of CEOs and that of workers at large - and a few of the fixes which might help to reverse the trend.
For further reading...
- Again, David Macdonald's latest report for the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is here (PDF). And for those looking to compare individual wealth to CEO pay, Canadian Business' list of the wealthiest Canadians is here.
- Meanwhile, the Guardian has discussed the failure of disclosure requirements to rein in executive pay. And Alexandre Mas has studied (PDF) the historical precedents in more detail.
- Finally, Jim Edwards comments on the effect of an increased minimum wage in the UK, which provides one more example of more fair wages at the bottom of the income spectrum producing substantial benefits without producing significant costs for anybody. But Aaron Saltzman reports that some unscrupulous employers are trying to use minimum wage increases as an excuse to cut overall compensation.
No comments:
Post a Comment