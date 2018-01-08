Monday, January 08, 2018

Leadership 2018 Links

The latest from the Saskatchewan NDP's leadership campaign as the January 19 membership deadline approaches.

- CBC and Colton Praill each reported on this weekend's debate in Moose Jaw, with both reports focusing on a combination of general similarities with slight nuances.

- Devin Wilger reported on Trent Wotherspoon's visit to Yorkton, while the Parkland Review noted his time in Nipawin.

- Meanwhile, Brian Zinchuk interviewed Ryan Meili in some depth about about his plans for energy and the resource sector, while Meili also launched an updated version of his book A Healthy Society. (For those interested, I've discussed the first version in previous blog posts.)

- Finally, Jason Hammond offers his take on how the Saskatchewan Party's leadership process might influence NDP voters - and theorizes that the styles and backgrounds of the two candidates could have substantially different effects depending on the Sask Party's choice of leaders.
Posted by Greg Fingas at 8:40 a.m.
Labels: , , , , , ,

1 comment:

  1. Thanks for the link.

    Would be curious to hear your take if I'm way off-base on how I see the match-ups or what you think the most advantageous pairings for the NDP would be?

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)