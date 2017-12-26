Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- The Economic Policy Institute charts how inequality and precarity are growing in the U.S. - and how that can be directly traced to the erosion of organized labour. And the World Inequality Report examines the trend toward increasing inequality on a global scale.
- Meanwhile, Kemal Dervis wonders whether another debt crisis is on the way - particularly as short-term gains are skimmed off the top or gifted to the wealthy rather than being used to build a stable economy.
- Dirk Meissner reports on new research showing the damage even small amounts of diluted bitumen can do to migrating salmon.
- Sean Fleming makes the case for proportional representation on the provincial level to avoid the wild swings in seat counts and governing authority which otherwise tend to be the norm. And David Moscrop comments
on the important of public participation in building and maintaining
democratic government, while wondering whether 2018 will bring more
evidence that we're falling short.
- Finally, Michael Harris sees 2017 as having been defined by government by dilettantes, including both Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau, while Jordan Press notes that Trudeau's dismissive response to serious ethical questions about his trading off his celebrity and power to win favours from plutocrats speaks volumes about his view of a leader's role. And Tim Harper discusses how Trudeau has chosen to silence Canada on the world stage in order to keep Trump happy.
