Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Jessica Corbett charts the U.S.' unacceptable (and worsening) inequality. Robert Reich discusses how the Republicans' tax scam represents a triumph for oligarchy. And Ben Steverman notes that the bill passed this month is ripe for abuse - and already being exploited to the fullest by the U.S.' wealthiest individuals.
- Meanwhile, Noah Smith notes that much of the U.S.' trade deficit on paper may be the result of tax avoidance - and that a scheme designed to reduce its appearance won't do anything to help the real economy.
- Joan Rush argues for the federal Libs to follow the B.C. NDP's lead in cracking down on tax avoidance. And David Pfrimmer calls for Canada's federal government to take far more action to rein in poverty and inequality.
- The Guardian studies the treatment of homeless people who are bused out of cities to be somebody else's problem - and the effect of relocation programs in hiding homelessness and the social breakdowns which cause it.
- Finally, the ILO offers some suggestions to close the gender gap in employment. And Lana Payne is hopeful that 2017's long-overdue focus on the causes and effects of sexual harassment will spur a broader movement toward workplace equality.
Yes let's finally put an end to hip squeezing!/sReplyDelete
That #Metoo will lead to more equality is a feminist delusion, a fantasy, the result in the real world will be most men adopting the Mike Pence rule, less respect for women (including by women), and a general air of neovictorianism were men will learn to fear the flirtations of women. And eventually a mass backlash, primarily for women who realize what this abuse of power on their part will cost them.
I know you don't believe me now, but you will see.
PS. It will lead President Trump's second disastrous term.