New column day

- Jeremy Nuttall discussed the state of the campaign prior to Tuesday's debate. And Peter Zimonjic offered a summary of the debate.
- I'd previously blogged here about the difference between Guy Caron's basic income proposal and Jagmeet Singh's limited income guarantees.
- The NDP's policy book is here (PDF). And I'll point in particular to the following passages as to universality in transfers as well as public services:
3.7- And finally, Michal Rozworski offers a more detailed look at the different areas of debate (and confusion) around the structure of social programs.
Seniors and retirees
New Democrats believe in:
Maintaining the universality of Old Age Security (OAS) and increasing funding for the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS)
SECTION 5
GOVERNING IN AN INCLUSIVE AND FAIR CANADA
New Democrats are committed to the kind of mutual respect among levels of government that is the hallmark of cooperative federalism; that makes collaboration on social and economic policies work, and that ensures the universality of social programs.
