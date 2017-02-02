New column day

Here, on how we shouldn't be impressed with our political leaders' reactions to the bigotry on display in Donald Trump's Muslim ban and the Quebec City mosque shooting - but should see the popular response as a far more useful starting point for progress.
For further reading...
- I posted here on how Brad Wall has pushed exactly the same anti-immigrant messages underlying Trump's ban.
- Lama Mourad argues that Canada can't plausibly treat the U.S. as a safe destination for refugees who have been declared in advance to be persona non grata. And Sukanya Pillay looks in more detail at how we can respond to Donald Trump's Muslim ban.
- But Kathleen Harris reports on the Trudeau Libs' intention to do nothing whatsoever in the face of obvious humanitarian dangers.
- Jasmine Ramze Rezaee discusses how both provincial and federal politicians have stoked the anti-Muslim prejudice that led to the Quebec City shooting. And Rachel Lau reports on the spate of hate crimes that followed it.
- Finally, Shaun King offers a U.S. perspective on the mosque attack, while rightly arguing that injustice anywhere needs to be recognized and fought everywhere.
No comments:
Post a Comment