Juxtaposition

So which of these quotes conflating immigration with terrorism is from the bigoted autocrat
provoking protests around the world for his widely-acknowledged lack of human decency...
[The leader] is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims
entering [his country] until our country's representatives can
figure out what is going on.
...
[The leader] stated, "Without looking at the various polling data, it is
obvious to anybody the hatred is beyond comprehension. Where this hatred
comes from and why we will have to determine. Until we are able to
determine and understand this problem and the dangerous threat it poses,
our country cannot be the victims of horrendous attacks by people that
believe only in Jihad, and have no sense of reason or respect for human
life."
...and which one is from the premier
currently trying to get in front of the parade headed in the opposite direction
only when it suits his political interests?
[If] even a small number of individuals who wish to do harm to our country are able to enter [it] as a result of a rushed refugee resettlement process, the results could be devastating. The recent attacks in Paris are a grim reminder of the death and destruction even a small number of malevolent individuals can inflict upon a peaceful country and its citizens.
...
[My jurisdiction] will be fully supportive of any delays in resettling...refugees in order to ensure appropriate screening and security checks...
...
I note that refugee resettlement is one of the items to be discussed at our meeting next week. With that in mind, I am asking that you would have the appropriate officials provide [leaders] with a complete intelligence briefing on the terrorist threat that exists [in our country] today and on how the federal government plans to ensure that no ISIS-trained operatives are able to enter [the country], either as part of a refugee resettlement or in any other manner.
Suffice it to say that Byelection Brad's sudden claim to be an advocate against bigotry is about as credible as Donald Trump's past bloviations
about defending the public from the greed of the financial sector.
No comments:
Post a Comment