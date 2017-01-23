Monday Evening Links

Miscellaneous material for your Monday reading.
- Rahul Kalvapalle reports on the latest Ipsos poll showing how younger Canadians expect to lead a worse life than the generations who went before them.
- PressProgress examines how inequality has been burgeoning under Christy Clark's B.C. Lib government. And Maimuna Majumder notes that the toxic effects of higher inequality include an increased number of hate crimes.
- Jacqueline Sullivan reports on a UC Berkeley study showing that a $15 minimum wage in Fresno substantially improved wages without any net effect on employment.
- CBC reports on the Stoughton oil spill - which took place on Friday, but concealed from the public until today. And the Council of Canadians rightly calls for the provincial government to start being open and honest about pipeline inspection results given the risks which keep materializing, while Ian Johnston and Tom Batchelor report on Australia's attempt to bury a damning report on climate change.
- Finally, Geoff Leo reported on the latest Global Transportation Hub coverup, as the provincial government used unlawful delay tactics to avoid offering the truth about the GTH scandal.
No comments:
Post a Comment