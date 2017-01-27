Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- The Canadian Labour Congress offers its suggestions as to how international trade agreements can be reworked to ensure a more fair global economy. But Bill Curry reports that we're first more likely to see public interest regulation undermined from within Canada as the provinces sign away their authority to prioritize anything but corporate profits.
- Norm Farrell points out how Christy Clark's B.C. Libs have poured hundreds of millions of public dollars into the pockets of their donors to buy power which was never needed. And Murray Mandryk argues that it's long past time to allow for the direct quid pro quo between donors who benefit from public spending, and a premier whose income is tied directly to their unlimited partisan contributions.
- Rachel Giese is rightly appalled by the fact that a child suicide crisis within Canada's First Nations is being ignored by the media and the federal government alike. And Gloria Galloway exposes an internal report confirming that on-reserve health services in general continue to be grossly underfunded.
- Marc Lee discusses the "green paradox" which is resulting in far too much effort being put into quickly extracting and exporting as many fossil fuels as possible while other countries are still willing to burn them. And the Star-Phoenix' editorial boards reminds us why we need to be highly skeptical about the Wall Saskatchewan Party's refusal to acknowledge or admit the environmental dangers posed by the sector.
- Meanwhile, Rachel Cleetus examines how the undermining of environmental regulators such as the EPA has immediate and destructive effects on citizens.
- Finally, Robert Cribb and Marco Chown Oved weigh in on Canada's role in facilitating tax evasion by enabling corporate coverups. And Dave Seglins, Rachel Houlihan and Zach Dubinsky offer some proposals to fix the system.
