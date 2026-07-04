Saturday Afternoon Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Hamilton Nolan writes about the inherent conflict between the politics of centrist inaction and the serious and urgent problems which require courageous and immediate solutions. And John Michael McGrath points out the problems with Mark Carney's climate strategy of eliminating emission reductions, pouring public funds into dirty fossil fuels, and hoping some electrification plan materializes despite his pushing policy in the opposite direction.
- Meanwhile, Noelle Corbett reports that in contrast to the multitude of negative externalities caused by fossil fuel extraction and consumption, solar farms can create significant positive effects including benefiting wildlife and biodiversity.
- Ellyn Lapointe discusses how the Trump regime's attacks on science in general and meteorology in particular have reduced the U.S.' capacity to forecast the extreme weather events exacerbated by the climate breakdown. Giedre Peseckyte reports on the WHO's call to treat extreme heat as a public health crisis. And Hanna Lee points out the causes of Canada's particularly wild weather so far in the summer of 2026.
- Finally, Mike Brock examines the radical anti-democratic movement being pushed by Peter Thiel and other billionaires and elites seeking to eliminate any prospect of decision-making by and for the citizenry. And Adam Serwer highlights how the Republican attack on birthright citizenship in the U.S. reflects the underlying goal of undermining any sense of equal rights.
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