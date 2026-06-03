Wednesday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Monica Potts writes that Americans' dissatisfaction with their economy has never been about vibes or temporary price spikes, but reflects a lack of both breathing room and security in a system designed for maximum exploitation and minimum support. John Schroyer notes that even limiting one's focus to businesses, there's a radical difference between the profits being hoovered up by a well-connected few and the struggles of smaller actors And Wajahat Ali talks to Chris Smalls about what can be done to organize against the billionaire class and their sycophants.
- Sarah Todd reports on the American Journal of Public Health's call for governments to make healthy food a policy priority, rather than leaving people to navigate a marketplace of unhealthy slop on their own.
- Susanna Twidale and William James report on the UK's announcement of plans to drastically cut carbon pollution by 2040. And The Canadian Press reports on the push by Canadian Indigenous groups demanding that the Carney Libs stop trashing federal environmental and climate policy.
- Finally, Jamelle Bouie writes about the lasting damage being done by the combination of American voters offering Donald Trump a second term, and Trump taking the opportunity to eliminate the concept of government by and for the people. And Thom Hartmann offers a reminder that the background to the U.S.' current decline can be traced back through decades of increasing corporate control.
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