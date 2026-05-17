Sunday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Michael Mechanic examines the new depths of corruption being reached by the Trump regime in using public money to reward his violent supporters. But Bearly Politics points out the significance of an alt-right formation which relies on being paid off rather than on holding any principles or values. And Elizabeth Spears notes that even the billionaire class is engaged in a campaign of pitiful whining to proclaim its own lack of motivation as an excuse to avoid making the most modest of contributions to funding public services.
- Althia Raj points out Mark Carney's new pesticide plans which involve multiple steps to give corporate interests precedence over public health and safety. And Lloyd Axworthy discusses how the Libs have moved into purely conservative territory under Carney.
- Mark Gongloff highlights the massive global wealth transfer being used to paper over the known and avoidable costs of the climate breakdown. And Mitchell Beer writes about the path forward toward climate progress as federal and provincial governments alike have given up on the task in favour of petropolitics.
- Dean Baker examines the realities and dangers of the artificial intelligence bubble. And Joe Wilkins reports on the plight of Lake Tahoe, where residents are having their power cut off so it can be diverted to data centres.
- Finally, Andrew Coyne calls out Danielle Smith and the other separatists looking to destroy Canada. And Dale Smith rightly argues that a small, extreme minority even within Alberta shouldn't be able to hold our national agenda hostage.
No comments:
Post a Comment