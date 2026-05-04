Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Ian Bremmer highlights how countries around the globe are hedging their bets rather than risking being taken down as the U.S. collapses. And Karen Attiah comments on the "dying mall vibes" being given off by the country.
- Paul Bledsoe examines what needs to be done to stop catastrophic climate change without resorting to dangerous geoengineering.
- Cory Doctorow points out how the Trump regime is allowing less-wealthy countries to get the jump on technological development by forcing a transition to cleaner energy which he's determined to squelch in the U.S. And Adrienne Tanner comments on Alberta's similarly self-destructive blocking of solar power in a province which would otherwise be at an advantage in building it.
- Rory White reports on the proliferation of online "groups" which in fact serve as nothing but corporate propaganda outlets.
- Finally, Nora Loreto examines the history of fascism in Canada - including how it was able to rise as laissez-faire governments elected not to deal with people's needs as they went unmet.
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