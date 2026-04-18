Saturday Afternoon Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Tim Murphy, Schuyler Mitchell and Chasity Hale chart the obscene concentration of wealth in the U.S., while Murphy also highlights the flaws in how tech billionaires present themselves to the public. And Joseph Stiglitz, Gabriel Zucman and Zohran Mamdani write that there are obvious ways to remedy a regressive tax system as long as politicians don't act like they're beholden to the wealthiest few.
- Daniel Trilling offers a warning about the return of fascism (if in slightly different forms than seen previously). But Toby Buckle points out how a growing number of U.S. residents and politicians are recognizing the need to fight back. And Jason Linkins writes that both the ouster of Viktor Orban and the toxicity of the Trump Republicans serve to demonstrate that there's massive public demand for anti-corruption politics.
- Markham Hislop discusses the need for Canada to shape and develop industries in the public interest - rather than merely catering to existing capital as Mark Carney is choosing to do. And Hadrian Mertins-Kirkwood makes the case for a windfall tax on fossil fuel profits being extracted solely due to Donald Trump's Iran war.
- Meanwhile, George Monbiot highlights how Donald Trump has unwittingly facilitated the transition to clean energy by exposing the folly of relying on a dirty, unstable fossil fuel supply. And Michael Holder discusses how businesses are going far beyond most governments in moving toward 100% renewable energy supplies.
- Finally, Giles Parkinson writes about the rapid development and deployment of improved battery storage. And Alec Luhn points out that the ability to sell excess power to the grid is one of the less-recognized benefits of electric vehicles.
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