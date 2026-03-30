ndpldr - Post-Campaign Roundup

A collection of writings on the leadership campaign that elected Avi Lewis (including a few predating his election).
- Isaac Phan Nay reports on Lewis' win and the signature promises that helped him achieve it. Michael Harris examines the prospect that Lewis can held guide the NDP out of the political wilderness. And Jeet Heer takes a look at the state of the wider left, while Eleanor Wand and Marlo Glass talk to party loyalists about the opportunities open to the NDP under its new leadership..
- Meanwhile, Markham Hislop rightly notes that Canada as a whole needs the NDP to succeed due to the grim state of our other political choices.
- David Climenhaga calls out the provincial NDP leaders who chose a moment of celebration and solidarity to try to fragment the progressive movement. And Tammy Robert is duly scathing about Carla Beck's response to Lewis' win in particular - and particularly the combination of her making no effort to convince members about her concerns, then complaining about their choice.
- Finally, Nora Loreto offers multiple takeaways from the convention and its aftermath - including as to the significance of a new group of executives to facilitate change within the NDP.
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