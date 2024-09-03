Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Tyne Logan examines how people react to the extreme heat which is becoming increasingly common. David Bowman discusses why we can no longer pretend that formerly "normal" temperatures will be seen again in our lifetimes. And Denise Chow notes that even the hardiest of desert-adapted plants are struggling to survive the climate breakdown.
- Kenny Mendoza et al. study the effects of ultra-processed foods, and find a connections to cardiovascular disease. And Hiroko Tabuchi reports on the dumping of forever chemicals into the food chain via wastewater sludge which is used as a fertilizer.
- Bronwyn Bragg and Jennifer Hyndman discuss how low wages are at the root of the problems with Canada's meat processing industry. And Janet Andrews and Stephen von Sychowski offer a reminder that workers have the power to build a brighter future by organizing, while Mick Lynch discusses the depths the corporate class will sink to in trying to prevent that from happening.
- In a similar vein, David Moscrop interviews Jim Stanford about the uber-rich's angry and manipulative response to paying a slightly more share of the cost of a functional society. Anne Applebaum writes that kleptocrats aren't merely stealing money, but also trying to destroy any democratic means of furthering the public interest. And Rowan Moore discusses how the UK's Grenfell inquiry exposes the contempt of the wealthy few for the lives of everybody else.
- Finally, Sheena Goodyear discusses Carol Off's work to reclaim the concept of freedom as a positive goal based on the ability to make meaningful decisions, rather than a cover for hate and exploitation.
Hi Greg. Phoenix, Arizona just set a record - 100 consecutive days over 100 Fahrenheit. The US set another record for the highest average summer residential electricity bill - just shy of $715 USD. Imagine having to choose between life-sustaining medicines or life-sustaining air-conditioning. As usual the poor take it in the neck.ReplyDelete